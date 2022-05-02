GRAINS-Wheat rises on U.S. crop ratings, India production prospects

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after U.S. winter crop ratings fell below expectations and hot weather curbed India's production prospects, raising concerns over world supplies.

Corn and soybeans gained on support from adverse weather delaying U.S. planting.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 gained 0.5% to $10.60-1/2 a bushel, as of 0233 GMT. Corn Cv1 climbed 0.3% to $8.06 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.1% to $16.46-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week and the lowest for this time of year since 1996, underscoring the impact of drought in the Plains wheat belt.

Thirteen analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected the government to rate 28% of the crop as good to excellent, with estimates ranging from 25% to 30%.

India's wheat output looks likely to fall in 2022 after five consecutive years of record harvests, as a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain.

India's wheat output is likely to drop to 105 million tonnes this year, as compared with 111.32 million tonnes estimated in February.

In the U.S. Midwest, cool and wet conditions continued to limit corn and soybean planting. The USDA said seeding of the U.S. corn crop was 14% complete by Sunday, lagging the average analyst estimate of 16% and well behind the five-year average of 33%.

U.S. soybean planting was 8% complete, matching trade expectations but behind the five-year average of 13%.

Strategie Grains has increased its forecast for this year's sunflower crop in the European Union to take account of a rise in area as farmers use an EU authorisation to use fallow land to compensate for potential shortages in Black Sea supplies.

Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russia's control of Black Sea shipping, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

