GRAINS-Wheat rises on global supply concern; soybean, corn also firm

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns over Black Sea supplies and lower output in Australia, although a lack of demand for U.S. cargoes kept prices below the previous session's near three-week high.

Soybeans and corn firmed, as dryness for newly planted crops in the U.S. Midwest threatened yields.

"There are some supply issues emerging, but U.S. wheat is struggling to find business, which has limited the upside in prices," said one Singapore-based grain trader.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 0.7% to $6.32-1/4 a bushel, as of 1115 GMT. On Tuesday, it climbed to its highest since May 17 at $6.48.

Soybeans Sv1 added 0.6% at $13.21-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 0.4% at $6.10-1/4 a bushel.

A forecast of lower output in Australia, the world's second-largest exporter, was also supporting prices.

Australia's production of winter crops is set to fall from record highs, with wheat output seen declining more than 30%, the country's agricultural department said, as forecasters predict dryness due to the El Nino weather pattern.

Wheat and barley production will drop by 34% and 30% to 26.2 million tonnes and 9.9 million tonnes, respectively. Both figures are below the 10-year average.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it saw for extending the Black Sea grain export deal, which is set to expire in mid-July, Russian news agencies reported.

Talks on the deal are due to be held in Geneva on Friday, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Ukraine's agricultural ministry said it considered it "inappropriate" to extend restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain and oilseeds to five of its EU neighbours until September 15, as announced by the EU executive on Monday.

Prices at 1115 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

632.25

4.50

0.72

CBOT corn Cv1

610.25

2.25

0.37

CBOT soy Sv1

1361.25

8.00

0.59

Paris wheat BL2c1

231.00

0.75

0.33

Paris maize EMAc1

227.50

1.50

0.66

Paris rape COMX1

422.25

-7.25

-1.69

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.61

0.87

1.21

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.07

0.00

0.22

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.