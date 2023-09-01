GRAINS-Wheat rises, eyes on Black Sea grain export deal talks

By Sybille de La Hamaide and Peter Hobson

PARIS/CANBERRA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices rose on Friday but were set to end the week lower, pressured by hefty Russian wheat exports, with eyes also on a meeting due next week between Russia and Turkey's leaders to discuss the collapsed Ukrainian grain export deal.

Chicago soybeans and corn also edged higher but headed for weekly losses after U.S. government data earlier in the week showed that hot dry weather had damaged U.S. crops less than expected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, the Kremlin said.

Two Turkish sources told Reuters on Thursday that the meeting would primarily discuss Black Sea grain exports.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday he had sent Russia "a set of concrete proposals" to revive the Black Sea grain safe-export corridor.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 1% at $6.07-3/4 a bushel at 1050 GMT but was 2.2% lower this week, its second consecutive weekly fall.

Soybeans Sv1 were 0.9% higher at $13.81 a bushel but 0.5% below last week. Corn Cv1 rose 0.4% to $4.80 a bushel but was down 1.6% this week.

Russia's IKAR agriculture consultancy said Russia could export 49.5 million metric tons (mmt) of wheat in the 2023/24 season, 2 mmt more than it previously forecast, based on a revised estimate for the country's wheat crop to 91.0 mmt from an earlier 89.5 mmt.

Cheaper wheat from Russia helped push Chicago futures down 9.6% in August, the biggest monthly decline since November 2022.

"Russia has been the main focus but eyes are also on what is happening in the southern hemisphere, where doubts remain on both the Australian and Canadian crops," a French trader said.

Looking ahead to southern hemisphere harvests, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Argentina's 2023/24 wheat crop had taken a hit from extreme weather.

On the soybeans market, strong U.S. export demand and concern that dry weather is harming U.S. beans at a key development stage fuelled a price rally last month, but momentum faded this week.

The USDA is due to release new crop estimates next week after data on Monday showed that both soybeans and corn were coping better with the weather than feared.

"Bulls will need to see yields decline further to have any hope to bring corn prices up off the mat and resume the last month's overall soybean rally," said Matt Zeller of brokerage StoneX.

Prices at 1050 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

607.75

5.75

0.96

CBOT corn Cv1

481.25

3.00

0.63

CBOT soy Sv1

1381.00

12.25

0.89

Paris wheat BL2Z3

236.00

-0.50

-0.21

Paris maize EMAc1

212.00

0.00

0.00

Paris rapeseed COMc1

472.00

3.25

0.69

WTI crude oil CLc1

84.63

1.00

1.20

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.03

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Sonia Cheema and David Holmes)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com))

