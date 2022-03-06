GRAINS-Wheat rises 7% to 14-year top as Russia-Ukraine war tightens supplies

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 7% on Monday as a bull run showed no signs of slowing, with prices climbing to a 14-year top on concerns over global supplies amid an escalating Russia-Ukraine war.

Corn rose 2% while soybeans gained more than 1%.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract rose more than 7% to $12.94 a bushel, as of 0120 GMT, the highest since March 2008.

Corn Cv1 2.1% to $7.69-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 1.2% to $16.80-1/4 a bushel.

With Ukrainian ports closed and operators reluctant to trade Russian wheat in the face of Western financial sanctions, buyers are trying to find alternative suppliers.

Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil.

Louis Dreyfus Co, one of the world's largest agricultural commodity merchants, said it had suspended operations in Russia.

Export demand for European Union wheat surged this week and is expected to continue as fighting disrupts shipments from Ukraine and Russia, traders said on Friday.

World food prices hit a record high in February, led by a surge in vegetable oils and dairy products, to post a 20.7% increase year-on-year, the U.N. food agency said.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.7 points last month against a downwardly revised 135.4 in January.

China sold 526,254 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of its total offer, in an auction of state reserves, at an average selling price of 3,054 yuan ($483.32) per tonne, the National Grain Trade Centre said on Monday.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to March 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

