GRAINS-Wheat rises 2% on supply woes; corn, soybeans weak

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose almost 2% on Monday, with prices underpinned by concerns over supplies.

Corn and soybeans lost ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat (CBOT) Wv1 added 2% to $11.30 a bushel, as of 0039 GMT. Corn Cv1 dropped 0.3% to 7.82 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 lost 0.3% to $16.15-1/2 a bushel.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)

