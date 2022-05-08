Commodities

GRAINS-Wheat rises 2% on supply woes; corn, soybeans weak

Contributor
Naveen Thukral Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

Chicago wheat futures rose almost 2% on Monday, with prices underpinned by concerns over supplies.

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose almost 2% on Monday, with prices underpinned by concerns over supplies.

Corn and soybeans lost ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat (CBOT) Wv1 added 2% to $11.30 a bushel, as of 0039 GMT. Corn Cv1 dropped 0.3% to 7.82 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 lost 0.3% to $16.15-1/2 a bushel.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular