GRAINS-Wheat rises 1%, up for 2nd session on bargain-buying, China crop woes

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, as the market continued to recover from last session's lowest in more than two years on bargain buying and concerns over rains damaging China's wheat crop.

Soybeans and corn prices rose with dryness forecast for the newly planted crops in the U.S. Midwest.

"China's wheat-growing areas are getting excessive rains, which is not good for the crop which is ready for harvest," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "Depending on the damage, this is likely to support prices."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 added 1.1% to $6.00-3/4 a bushel, as of 0315 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since December 2020 on Wednesday.

Soybeans Sv1 added 1% to $13.12-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 0.7% at $5.98 a bushel.

Wheat prices are recovering after suffering deep losses which were driven by ample global supplies and a lack of demand for U.S. cargoes.

However, excessive rains have damaged the wheat crop in China, the world's biggest consumer, which has already been buying record volumes from the international market since the beginning of the year.

China's largest wheat-growing province of Henan is expected to be hit by more rain in the coming days, state weather forecasters said on Thursday, complicating efforts to harvest grain damaged by abnormally heavy precipitation in late May.

In the Black Sea region, the U.N. has proposed that Kyiv, Moscow and Ankara start preparatory work for the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine as it tries to salvage a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

Concerns over dry weather are emerging in the U.S. Midwest for corn and soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday rated 69% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 73% a year ago and below an average of analyst estimates for 71%.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, and net even in soymeal and soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Varun H K)

