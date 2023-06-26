GRAINS-Wheat retreats after Russia worries lift market to 4-month peak

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, June 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures declined on Monday in a technical and profit-taking retreat after concerns about political stability in major exporter Russia had lifted prices earlier to four-month highs.

Corn and soybeans also pared early gains, with corn turning mostly lower as milder temperatures and crop-boosting rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest over the weekend tempered some worries about drought-reduced yields.

Chicago Board of Trade September wheat WU3 was down 11-1/2 cents at $7.35 a bushel at 12:36 p.m. CDT (1736 GMT) after peaking at $7.70-1/4 in early trading, the highest since Feb. 23. Several wheat contracts briefly rose above their 200-day moving averages, but failed to hold gains above the key technical level.

Sluggish U.S. export demand and rising supplies from the ongoing winter wheat harvest, which analysts expect is 29% complete, also hung over wheat futures.

Dry Midwest weather and declining crop conditions kept a floor under corn and soybean markets, although weekend rains in some northern crop areas lessened concerns about the drought.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lower its corn and soy crop ratings by 3 points in a weekly report later on Monday.

CBOT new-crop December corn CZ3 was down 5-1/4 cents at $5.82-3/4 a bushel, while November soybeans SX3 were 6 cents higher at $13.16 a bushel.

