GRAINS-Wheat regains some ground as traders anticipate tighter supply

CANBERRA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures regained some lost ground on Thursday as traders looked beyond low price offers in Europe and shifted focus to forecasts of smaller harvests in Australia, Argentina and Canada that could tighten supply later in the year.

Corn and soybeans also advanced as an oil price rally lifted ethanol, an alternative fuel that can be made from either crop.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures Wv1 were up 0.6% at $5.83 a bushel by 0119 GMT after falling 1.6% in the previous session.

* CBOT corn Cv1 rose 0.4% to $4.85 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 were 0.1% higher at $13.04-1/4 a bushel.

* Chicago wheat fell 1.6% on Wednesday as traders said the lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat was $239 a metric ton.

* About 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat were offered at that price, which were significantly below a floor of around $270 a ton that the Russian government is seeking to impose on Russian exports.

* Large grain shipments from Russia drove CBOT wheat to $5.70 a bushel this month, the lowest since December 2020.

* However, concerns over the size of harvests in Australia, Canada and Argentina later this year have limited losses in wheat.

* Fears persist over Ukraine's ability to export grain as Russia again attacked its port infrastructure, but some optimism was created by the successful passage of several vessels through the Black Sea.

* Poland's agriculture minister, meanwhile, said talks with Ukraine were on track as the two countries try to resolve a dispute about a Polish ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.

* Ukraine's agriculture ministry said it is keeping the 2023 grain crop forecast unchanged at 57 million tons.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will issue a weekly export sales report on Thursday. Analysts estimate net wheat sales of 250,000-500,000 tons for the week ended Sept. 21.

* Analysts also expect a separate USDA report on Friday to show U.S. all-wheat production of 1.729 billion bushels for 2023-24.

* Corn and soybean prices were lifted by a 2.8% rise in oil prices LCOc1 on Wednesday and crude was up a further 1.2% on Thursday after reaching its highest since November.

* Both corn and soybean markets, however, are amply supplied and the U.S. harvest is underway.

* Spot basis bids for soybeans were steady to lower at most elevator and processor locations across the U.S. Midwest and soy crusher bids have been drifting lower.

* South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% more maize in the 2022/2023 season, compared with the previous season, the government said.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soyoil and soybean futures and net sellers of wheat and soymeal on Wednesday, traders said.

MARKETS NEWS

A global index of stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday to extend the previous day's sell-off, as oil prices rallied and U.S. Treasury yields climbed along with the dollar. MKTS/GLOB

