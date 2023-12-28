GRAINS-Wheat regains ground with Black Sea risks, Egypt tender in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses, as news that a vessel hit a mine in the Black Sea put attention back on war risks while an Egyptian import tender broke a lull in demand.

Corn and soybeans inched higher, underpinned by weakness in the dollar .DXY and uncertainty over to what extent forecast rain will benefit drought-affected crop belts in Brazil.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 1% at $6.29-1/2 a bushel by 1333 GMT.

A bulk carrier that was headed to a River Danube port to load grain hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea on Wednesday, injuring two crew members, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

Like on Tuesday, when news that a Russian warship in Crimea was damaged by a Ukrainian strike contributed to a rally in Chicago wheat, the report of the mine incident underscored continuing security risks to Black Sea grain trade.

However, traders said market reaction to such incidents tended to be short-lived given disruption to maritime traffic, including through a Black Sea corridor established by Kyiv, has been limited.

The wheat market was also tracking Egypt's latest tender as a gauge of international demand and competition between major export origins.

A single offer of Ukrainian wheat, expected to be for shipment via Romania, was cheapest on a free on board (FOB) basis. Russian, Romanian and French supplies were also offered in the tender, which was continuing.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.4% at $4.78-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 0.2% to $13.23-1/2 a bushel.

Weather charts showed uneven showers in the week ahead in dry parts of central and northern Brazil, before widespread heavy rain expected in early January.

Moisture stress was expected to expand to around one-third of Brazilian corn and soybean crops before narrowing to 15-20% next week, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

Prices at 1333 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

629.50

6.50

1.04

CBOT corn Cv1

478.50

2.00

0.42

CBOT soy Sv1

1323.50

3.00

0.23

Paris wheat BL2c1

221.75

0.50

0.23

Paris maize EMAc1

199.25

0.25

0.13

Paris rapeseed COMc1

440.75

3.75

0.86

WTI crude oil CLc1

73.03

-1.08

-1.46

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.11

0.00

0.12

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.