GRAINS-Wheat recovers from two-week low on uncertainty over Ukraine export corridor

By Brendan O'Brien and Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose from a two-week low on Thursday on jitters about supply risks from the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov denied that the new Black Sea export corridor had been suspended.

But Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy, British security firm Ambrey and a specialised outlet, Ukrainian Ports, reported that Ukraine had suspended use of the corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines.

Ukraine, a major grain exporter, has been using the corridor to try to revive its seaborne shipments without Russian approval after Moscow in July quit a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed some food exports to flow.

"Why the strength is in the wheat is unreliable shipments out of the Black Sea now," said Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities in Iowa.

The most-active CBOT wheat contract Wv1 was up 8-1/4 cents at $5.76-3/4 a bushel by 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT), after dropping earlier to its lowest price since Oct. 12 at $5.63-1/4.

CBOT corn and soybean futures weakened as traders monitored forecasts for beneficial rain in Brazil and Argentina, after drought slowed plantings. Overnight rains were a little disappointing in Brazil, Roose said.

"All eyes are focused on South America weather," he said. "Over the next few days, there are still chances of rain."

In export news, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported private sales of 110,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to China.

The USDA separately reported export sales of U.S. 2023/24 soybeans in the week ended Oct. 19 were 1,378,200 metric tons, in line with trade expectations. Weekly U.S. corn export sales of 1,351,100 metric tons for 2023/24 topped expectations for 600,000 to 1,200,000 tons.

CBOT soybean futures Sv1 were down 6 cents at $12.82-1/4 a bushel after falling earlier to its lowest price since Oct. 13. Corn Cv1 was unchanged at $4.80 a bushel.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien and Tom Polansek in Chicago. Gus Trompiz, Naveen Thukral and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Cynthia Osterman)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.