GRAINS-Wheat recovers from slide as Ukraine-Russia ceasefire hopes fade

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat on Thursday recouped most of a steep fall earlier in the day as negotiations between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine made no progress towards ending the countries' two-week-old conflict, underscoring risks to global grain supplies.

Benchmark Chicago futures tumbled by their daily limit on Wednesday and then by nearly 8% early on Thursday as prices retreated from 14-year highs on hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough and an official forecast for U.S. exports. GRA/

Lack of progress at the highest-level talks so far between Kyiv and Moscow since the start of Russia's invasion fuelled selling in equities and a bounce in commodities such as oil and wheat, traders said. MKTS/GLOB

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.2% at $11.99-1/2 a bushel by 1157 GMT after recovering from a one-week low of $11.09 earlier in the session.

In Europe, May wheat BL2K2 on Paris-based Euronext extended gains, adding 3.7% to 386.00 euros ($426.07) a tonne.

Talk that French wheat could supply most of a large tender purchase by Algeria fuelled expectations of extra demand for European Union wheat to replace Ukrainian and Russian supplies, which account for about 30% of global wheat exports.

In a monthly world crop report on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast of U.S. wheat exports and trimmed import projections for several countries because it saw reduced Ukrainian and Russian exports being only partially replaced. WASDE01, WASDE13

However, it raised its outlook for U.S. corn and soybean exports this season.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 1.2% to $16.92 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 1.4% to $7.43-1/4 a bushel.

Corn and soybean markets are also wrestling with the impact of disrupted Black Sea shipments, as well as growing conditions in South America, where recent rain could limit drought losses.

Prices at 1157 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1199.50

-2.00

-0.17

770.75

55.63

CBOT corn Cv1

743.25

10.25

1.40

593.25

25.28

CBOT soy Sv1

1692.00

20.25

1.21

1339.25

26.34

Paris wheat BL2c2

386.00

13.75

3.69

276.75

39.48

Paris maize EMAc1

352.25

3.75

1.08

226.00

55.86

Paris rape COMc1

889.75

-1.25

-0.14

754.00

18.00

WTI crude oil CLc1

113.18

4.48

4.12

75.21

50.49

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.00

-0.33

1.1368

-2.89

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.9060 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.