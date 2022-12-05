GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 3-month low, soybeans rise on China demand hopes

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Monday after dropping to a three-month low in the last session and soybeans rose for a second session with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets.

"Demand, especially for soybeans, is likely to recover if China eases more restrictions," said one Singapore-based trader. "Wheat has firmed today but overall we have record Russian supplies which are going to cap upside in prices."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 climbed 0.4% to $7.63-3/4 a bushel, as of 1127 GMT. Soybean Sv1 added 0.3% to $14.43-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1was flat at $6.46-1/2 a bushel.

Further easing of COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules in some Chinese cities was met with a mix of relief and worry on Friday, as hundreds of millions await an expected shift in national virus policies after widespread social unrest.

China is set to announce the further easing of some of the world's toughest COVID curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters.

However, the United Nations food agency's world price index fell marginally in November, marking an eighth straight monthly fall since a record high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday.

Meanwhile Pakistan's finance ministry said on Monday it approved the import of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia ahead of the next crop season, which might be delayed because of the impact of floods this year.

Prices at 1127 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

763.75

2.75

0.36

CBOT corn Cv1

646.50

0.25

0.04

CBOT soy Sv1

1443.25

4.75

0.33

Paris wheat BL2Z2

317.00

-3.50

-1.09

Paris maize EMAc1

293.25

-1.25

-0.42

Paris rapeseed COMc1

570.50

3.75

0.66

WTI crude oil CLc1

81.94

1.96

2.45

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.0558

0.002

0.190

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

