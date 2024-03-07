GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 3-1/2-year low as import demand builds

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rebounded from a 3-1/2 year low on Thursday as an Egyptian tender added to a run of import demand, though hefty stocks in top exporter Russia kept the market in check.

Corn and soybean futures also rose, supported by a weaker dollar .DXY and investor positioning before a closely watched U.S. government crop report on Friday.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 1.3% at $5.37-3/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT. It turned higher after earlier hitting its weakest since August 2020 at $5.28-1/2.

Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, was holding a tender on Thursday, a day after securing an $8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund that followed its central bank's move to unshackled its currency and deliver a massive rate hike.

The Egyptian tender comes after Algeria made a large purchase earlier this week, and initial offers reported by traders suggested French wheat may be in contention alongside Black Sea origins that have dominated Egypt's imports this season.

Wheat traders were also digesting rumours about China's imports. Talk that Chinese buyers may have sought to delay or cancel some U.S. wheat deals was cited as a factor in the earlier slide in prices, though traders said the situation was unclear.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 1.8% at $4.36-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 1.1% to $11.61 a bushel.

Corn and soybeans also struck 3-1/2 year lows in the past month, pressured by tepid Chinese demand and the prospect of large production South America despite mixed growing conditions.

Traders are awaiting a monthly supply/demand report due on Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a gauge for South American corn and soybean production.

Before that, the grain market will get a demand update later on Thursday from weekly U.S. export sales data.

Prices at 1251 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

537.75

6.75

1.27

CBOT corn Cv1

436.50

7.75

1.81

CBOT soy Sv1

1161.00

12.75

1.11

Paris wheat BL2c1

190.00

6.00

3.26

Paris maize EMAc1

174.50

2.25

1.31

Paris rapeseed COMc1

426.25

3.75

0.89

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.82

-0.31

-0.39

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.02

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Janane Venkatraman and David Evans)

