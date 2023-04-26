GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 21-month low, corn and soy also steady

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday after touching a 21-month low a day earlier, with a weaker dollar and firmer crude oil helping grain markets find a footing.

Wheat remained under pressure from rain relief in the U.S. Plains as well as ample short-term global supplies, despite the risk that an agreement allowing exports from war-torn Ukraine may end next month.

Corn and soybeans also ticked higher, after touching eight-month and one-month lows, respectively, in the previous session, as traders monitored U.S. planting progress and Brazilian export competition.

The dollar eased and crude oil rose as negative economic sentiment on financial markets abated. O/R

Wheat has been pressured by rain forecast in much of the U.S. Plains this week and next. The moisture could help drought-affected hard red winter crops, though it may be too late to significantly improve yield prospects.

The improving U.S. weather and large Russian export supplies have encouraged investors to look beyond the risk that Moscow may quit the Black Sea corridor deal by May 18.

Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva reiterated on Wednesday Moscow's position that no real progress had been achieved in addressing Russian concerns.

A Russian source, meanwhile, separately told Reuters the United States gave JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N permission to process payments for the Russian Agricultural Bank, but the temporary arrangement was no substitute for reconnecting the bank to the SWIFT payment system.

Expectations of a large Russian wheat crop this year and mostly favourable crop conditions in the European Union have countered concerns about the Black Sea deal.

However, some traders say grain markets are prone to a short-covering rally if the Black Sea corridor closes.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.2% at $6.54 a bushel by 1042 GMT.

CBOT corn Cv1 added 0.3% to $6.09-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 ticked up 0.2% to $14.20-1/2 a bushel.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

