GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 2021 lows; Black Sea grain deal in focus

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Wednesday with the market recovering from its lowest levels since September 2021, although expectations of a renewal of Black Sea grain export deal kept a lid on prices.

Corn and soybeans rose for the first time in six sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.5% at $7.08-3/4 a bushel, as of 0119 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since September 2021 at $7.02-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday. Corn Cv1 rose 0.2% to $6.31-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.3% to $14.82-3/4 a bushel.

* Optimism over the Russia-Ukraine export deal kept pressure on wheat futures.

* Turkey's state grain board, TMO, has provisionally purchased an estimated 790,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. Traders said Russian wheat was among the purchases along with some Ukrainian and a range of other origins, especially from other Black Sea countries.

* In the soybean market, recently harvested supplies from top producer Brazil weighed on prices.

* India is likely to experience heat waves between March and May, especially in the key wheat-producing central and northern states, the weather office said on Tuesday, as the country recorded its highest maximum temperature in February.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street indexes and global equities slid further on Tuesday, and bonds wrapped up a difficult month by holding their elevated yields, as more evidence of stubborn inflation added to expectations that central banks will keep rates high. MKTS/GLOB

