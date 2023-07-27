GRAINS-Wheat recoups some losses on Black Sea supply concerns

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, recouping some deep losses from the previous session as tightening supplies from the Black Sea region underpinned the market.

Corn edged higher, while soybean was virtually unchanged.

"There are above-average yields expected for U.S. spring wheat, but global wheat supplies are tight," said a trader. "Any deterioration in the Black Sea situation will be bullish for prices."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.4% at $7.23 a bushel, as of 1100 GMT, after dropping more than 5% in the previous session.

Corn Cv1 was up 0.05% to $5.48-1/2 a bushel, and soybeans Sv1 added 0.3% to $14.24 a bushel.

Scouts on the first day of an annual U.S. crop tour on Tuesday projected spring wheat in southern and east-central North Dakota will produce yields that are slightly lower than last year, but bigger than the five-year average.

The soft wheat harvest in France, the European Union's main grower, will rise 3.3% to 34.82 million metric tons this year, a "disappointing" volume mainly due to dry weather in large parts of the country, consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday.

Expectations of lower Black Sea supplies are supporting Chicago wheat prices.

NATO said on Wednesday it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia's exit from a deal assuring the safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a summit with African leaders in St Petersburg on Thursday that Russia is able to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa, and that Moscow would be ready to start supplying grain for free to six African countries within three to four months.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, and net buyers of soybeans and soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

