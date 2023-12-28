News & Insights

Commodities

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds with Black Sea risks, short covering by funds

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN BARRETT

December 28, 2023 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Thursday after a vessel hit a mine in the Black Sea, an incident that underscores the continuing security risks along the key global grain trade shipping route.

Corn and soybeans were relatively unchanged as traders assessed uncertainty over how much the rainy forecast in South America will benefit drought-affected crop belts in Brazil.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 1.4% at $6.32 a bushel by 10:30 a.m. (1630 GMT).

A bulk carrier that was headed to a River Danube port to load grain hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea on Wednesday, injuring two crew members, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

The contract was pushed higher by funds short covering their positions along with the Black Sea news, said Joe Davis, director of commodity sales at Futures International.

"It's been back and forth this whole week. It's a holiday week, so it's low volume. So any type of flow is going to be more pronounced in a low-volume trade," he said.

Traders said market reaction to such incidents tended to be short-lived given disruption to maritime traffic, including through a Black Sea corridor established by Kyiv, has been limited.

The wheat market was also reacting to Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) saying on Thursday it had cancelled an international tender for wheat with no purchase made. Traders said they believed prices offered were regarded as too high.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down .05% at $4.76-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 0.02% to $13.20-3/4 a bushel.

Weather charts showed uneven showers in the week ahead in dry parts of central and northern Brazil, one of the top global corn and soybean producers, before widespread heavy rain expected in early January.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.