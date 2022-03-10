GRAINS-Wheat rebounds; set for biggest weekly loss in 8 years

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Friday, although the market is on track for its biggest weekly decline in eight years as a sharp increase in prices kept international buyers away.

Soybeans are poised for a second week of gains on the back of strong demand for U.S. supplies.

"The primary action in the (wheat) market continues to be the rapid erosion of the premium in U.S. basis," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The scramble for prompt wheat has clearly passed. And the U.S. market is somewhat disappointed that more export sales have not been reported."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 1.2% to $10.99-3/4 a bushel, as of 0255 GMT. The market has dropped 9% this week, its biggest decline since 2014.

The wheat market, which jumped more than 40% last week, climbed to an all-time high of $13.64 a bushel on Tuesday.

Corn Cv1 was little changed this week after closing higher last week, while soybeans are up almost 1.7%, the market's second week of gains.

Prices have rallied in recent weeks, with supply disruptions from the Black Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine underpinning the market.

Talk that French wheat could supply most of a large tender purchase by Algeria fuelled expectations of extra demand for European Union wheat to replace Ukrainian and Russian supplies, which account for about 30% of global wheat exports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totalled 370,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 250,000 to 700,000 tonnes.

Argentina's sunflower crop could fall below a recent forecast on lower yields and excess rainfall, the capital's grains exchange said on Thursday, just when international buyers scramble to secure supplies as the war in Ukraine disrupts the global grains trade.

The last sunflower crop forecast from the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange was 3.3 million tonnes for the current 2021/22 season, already down from a 3.5 million tonne estimate last year.

CBOT corn and soybean were supported by signs that export demand for U.S. supplies will remain strong following a drought in South American that withered crops in competitors Brazil and Argentina.

The USDA reported weekly corn export sales of 2.167 million tonnes and soybean export sales of 3.099 million tonnes.

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange trimmed its forecasts for 2021/22 soy and corn production on Thursday due to the impact of drought that has hit crops since the start of the year, though recent rains helped restrict the decline.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

