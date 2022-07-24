GRAINS-Wheat rebounds on doubts over Ukrainian exports, corn firms

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2% on Monday, with the market recouping some of last session's deep losses on concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region, despite a Russia-Ukraine deal.

Corn rose 1.2%, while soybeans gained 0.6%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 (CBOT) added 2.4% to $7.77-1/4 a bushel, as of 0057 GMT.

* Corn Cv1 gained 1.2% at $5.71 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.6% to $13.23-1/2 a bushel.

* Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages but warned deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come.

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday's attack as "barbarism" that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement a deal struck just one day earlier with Turkish and United Nations mediation.

* However, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea.

* Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year bought about 80% of those imports from Russia and Ukraine. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments and sped up a rise in global commodity prices, delivering a financial shock to Egypt.

* Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week in a sign that the Asian country is taking advantage of a recent dip in prices to fill its large needs, European traders said on Friday.

* Soybean exports from Brazil are expected to total 91.5 million tonnes in 2023, up from the 77.2 million estimated for 2022, as the world's biggest supplier prepares to plant a super crop.

* The projection, made by private consultancy Safras & Mercado on Friday, reflects bullish yield and acreage forecasts for the next season, which comes after one in which a drought spoiled part of the crop.

* Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* A gauge of global stocks fell on Friday to end the trading week on a down note after five straight sessions of gains, while the dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies after soft data on U.S. business activity.

