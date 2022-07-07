GRAINS-Wheat rebounds 4% as recession jitters abate

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose about 4% on Thursday, recovering from a 4-1/2 month low a day earlier, as recession fears in financial markets abated.

The wheat market continued to wrestle with economic sentiment driving investment flows and an uncertain supply outlook as war in Ukraine disrupts huge Black Sea grain trade.

Corn and soybeans climbed more than 2% to also move away from multi-month lows touched in the previous session, with the onset of crucial summer growth phases for U.S. crops keeping attention on weather forecasts.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 4.1% at $8.37-1/4 a bushel by 1218 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Feb. 17 at $7.85-1/4 on Wednesday.

Corn Cv1 rose 2.3% to $5.98-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 2.9% to $13.60-3/4 a bushel.

Chart support levels, an easing in the dollar from 20-year highs and an uptick in crude oil encouraged grain markets to bounce, traders said.

Wednesday's low in wheat took the markets fall since mid-May to nearly 40% and brought prices back to levels before the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to macro-economic concerns, northern hemisphere harvesting and discussions over a sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports have curbed wheat prices in the past month.

However, traders and analysts see scope for renewed rallies given brisk demand from importers and the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

Egypt's state grains buyer GASC purchased about 63,000 tonnes of German wheat in a direct deal this week, sources said on Thursday, adding to large import purchases since last week.

The European Union is heading towards a smaller wheat crop as drought and extreme heat shrink yields in some regions, offsetting more favourable prospects elsewhere after timely rain, a Reuters poll showed.

For corn and soybeans, U.S. crop weather has generally improved, with moderate heat and showers this week.

But traders are monitoring dry zones after U.S. Department of Agriculture ratings for the crops fell by more than expected last week.

Prices at 1218 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

837.25

32.75

4.07

770.75

8.63

CBOT corn Cv1

598.50

13.50

2.31

593.25

0.88

CBOT soy Sv1

1360.75

38.00

2.87

1339.25

1.61

Paris wheat BL2c1

335.75

10.25

3.15

276.75

21.32

Paris maize EMAc1

295.00

7.00

2.43

226.00

30.53

Paris rape COMc1

711.25

28.25

4.14

754.00

-5.67

WTI crude oil CLc1

99.69

1.16

1.18

75.21

32.55

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.02

0.00

0.01

1.1368

-10.43

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

