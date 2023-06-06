GRAINS-Wheat rallies as Ukraine dam breach adds to supply worries

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed over 3% on Tuesday to a near three-week high as the breaching of a dam in southern Ukraine heightened worries about escalation in the war between major grain exporters Ukraine and Russia.

News of the incident, which risks flooding scores of villages and swathes of farmland, encouraged more short-covering by investors after a weather-fuelled rally on Monday, traders and analysts said.

A torrent of water burst through a hole in the Russian-controlled Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds water equal to that in the Great Salt Lake in the U.S. state of Utah, with Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other for targetting the dam.

The news focused attention on a deepening of the conflict as Ukraine prepares a large-scale counteroffensive, unsettling a market that last week fell to a 2-1/2 year low on large global supplies, notably in Russia.

"The full potential fallout from this destruction is unknown at this point," Saxo Bank said, adding: "The destruction of the dam is an indication that the Ukrainian offensive is accelerating."

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 3.2% at $6.43-3/4 a bushel at 1113 GMT, after touching its highest since May 17.

Euronext wheat BL2U3 also hit a near three-week top, adding to sharp gains from Monday when a dry spell in parts of Europe and Russia raised concerns about crop stress. GRA/EU

An official forecast of Australia's next wheat harvest, expected to fall steeply from this season's record, confirmed expectations of dryness due to the El Nino weather pattern.

Wheat prices have also drawn support from renewed demand from importers. After Saudi Arabia booked 624,000 tonnes on Monday, Egypt is holding a tender on Tuesday.

CBOT corn Cv1was up 1.5% at $6.06-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 gained 0.4% to $13.55-1/4 a bushel.

A dry spell in the U.S. Midwest was underpinning corn and soybean, though forecasts for showers around mid-June and tepid export demand were keeping the markets in check, traders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 5 percentage points from a week ago and below a range of estimates in a Reuters poll.

The agency rated 62% of the soybean crop as good-to-excellent in its first 2023 condition ratings for the oilseed, below most trade expectations.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.