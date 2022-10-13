Commodities

GRAINS-Wheat rallies as Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grains deal

Contributor
Karl Plume Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines on concerns that a Black Sea export corridor deal may not be renewed next month, which could again disrupt grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine.

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines on concerns that a Black Sea export corridor deal may not be renewed next month, which could again disrupt grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine.

Corn and soybeans pared earlier losses on spillover support from wheat and follow-through buying after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its U.S. harvest outlook for both crops the previous day.

A weaker dollar, which makes U.S. shipments more attractive to importers holding other currencies, offered additional support to grains.

Wheat surged at midmorning on news that Russia delivered a list of concerns about its Black Sea export corridor deal to the United Nations and is prepared to reject renewal of the deal next month.

The UN-brokered deal had opened a safer path for grain shipments from major exporter Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures WZ2 were up 16-1/4 cents at $8.98-1/2 a bushel at 11:48 a.m. CDT (1648 GMT) after hitting a two-week low earlier in the session.

CBOT December corn CZ2 was up 1-1/4 cents at $6.94-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans SX2 were down a 1-1/2 cents at $13.94-1/4 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular