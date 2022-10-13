GRAINS-Wheat rallies as Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grains deal

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines on concerns that a Black Sea export corridor deal may not be renewed next month, which could again disrupt grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine.

Corn and soybeans pared earlier losses on spillover support from wheat and follow-through buying after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its U.S. harvest outlook for both crops the previous day.

A weaker dollar, which makes U.S. shipments more attractive to importers holding other currencies, offered additional support to grains.

Wheat surged at midmorning on news that Russia delivered a list of concerns about its Black Sea export corridor deal to the United Nations and is prepared to reject renewal of the deal next month.

The UN-brokered deal had opened a safer path for grain shipments from major exporter Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures WZ2 were up 16-1/4 cents at $8.98-1/2 a bushel at 11:48 a.m. CDT (1648 GMT) after hitting a two-week low earlier in the session.

CBOT December corn CZ2 was up 1-1/4 cents at $6.94-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans SX2 were down a 1-1/2 cents at $13.94-1/4 a bushel.

