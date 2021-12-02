GRAINS-Wheat rallies as demand flurry offsets virus worries

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose sharply on Thursday as a series of import tenders and fears of rain damage to Australia's harvest took attention away from a new coronavirus variant.

Soybeans were firm as news of a fresh import purchase by China lent support.

Corn also rose, helped by higher crude oil prices and concern over dry growing conditions in Argentina and southern Brazil.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 2.0% at $8.06-1/4 a bushel by 1149 GMT.

In Europe, March wheat BL2H2 on Paris-based Euronext was up 2.4% at 294.25 euros ($333.71) a tonne.

Wheat futures extended a rebound from near three-week lows struck on Tuesday, when investor jitters over the impact of the Omicron variant had sparked a broad sell-off.

News on Thursday of an import tender by Saudi Arabia was a latest sign of buyers taking advantage of the recent pullback in prices.

Egypt's state buying agency on Monday made its biggest purchase in years while Tunisia is holding a tender on Thursday. GRA/TEND

Renewed demand has put the focus back on ebbing availability of milling-grade wheat, with top supplier Russia considering further export restrictions and alternative supply from Australia made uncertain by torrential rain.

Supply concerns had last month pushed Chicago wheat to a nine-year high and Euronext to an all-time peak. GRA/

"The supply shortfall in the northern hemisphere is pushing buyers to go for more Australian wheat," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "But we have more lower quality wheat crop."

Australian farmers are on course to harvest a record 34.4 million tonnes of wheat this year, but early harvest results have shown more lower quality readings.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.5% at $12.34 a bushel and corn Cv1 added 1.1% to $5.77-3/4 a bushel.

Chinese importers bought a small number of bulk soybean cargoes on Wednesday for shipment in December and January from the U.S. Gulf Coast and Brazilian ports, analysts and an export trader said.

Prices at 1149 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

806.25

15.75

1.99

640.50

25.88

CBOT corn Cv1

577.75

6.25

1.09

484.00

19.37

CBOT soy Sv1

1234.00

5.75

0.47

1311.00

-5.87

Paris wheat BL2H2

294.25

7.00

2.44

195.50

50.51

Paris maize EMAc1

245.75

5.75

2.40

219.00

12.21

Paris rape COMc1

663.75

1.25

0.19

418.25

58.70

WTI crude oil CLc1

66.37

0.80

1.22

48.52

36.79

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

0.19

1.2100

-6.27

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.8818 euros)

