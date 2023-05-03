GRAINS-Wheat prices hit two-year low on northern hemisphere supply prospects

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest in 25 months as rains in the U.S. winter wheat-growing areas and favourable weather in other northern hemisphere suppliers boosted expectations of abundant supplies.

Corn and soybeans also fell as rapidly progressing U.S. planting weighed on prices.

"On top of the bearish weather situation for the northern hemisphere, talks on UN-brokered deal that allow the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain is scheduled for Wednesday," commodities research firm Hightower said in a report.

"All sides in negotiations involved are expected to attend."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 lost 0.9% to $6.04 a bushel, as of 1110 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since April 2021 at $6.03-3/4 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn Cv1 fell 1.6% to $5.70-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.8% to $13.99-3/4 a bushel.

Favourable weather conditions across top suppliers - the United States, Russia and Europe - are driving hopes of ample supplies in the second half of 2023.

The U.S. winter wheat crop rating as of Sunday was up 2 points from the prior week at 28% "good to excellent", according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The wheat market is awaiting news on the extension of the Black Sea grain export deal.

Talks between Russia and the United Nations on the U.N.-brokered deal on safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain are scheduled for May 5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Separately, the Kremlin said Russia would not do anything to harm its own interests.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's grain exports could fall to around 26 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season as harvest has sunk, largely due to Russia's invasion, a senior ministry official said.

In the corn market, the USDA said planting was 26% complete as of Sunday, just below the average analyst estimate of 27% and matching the five-year average.

U.S. soybean planting was 19% complete, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 17% and the five-year average of 11%.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT grain and soy futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1110 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

604.00

-5.25

-0.86

CBOT corn Cv1

570.50

-9.50

-1.64

CBOT soy Sv1

1399.75

-11.00

-0.78

Paris wheat BL2K3

229.00

-3.75

-1.61

Paris maize EMAM3

223.75

-4.00

-1.76

Paris rapeseed COMc1

432.00

-9.00

-2.04

WTI crude oil CLc1

69.32

-2.34

-3.27

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.1036

0.004

0.336

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami and Eileen Soreng)

