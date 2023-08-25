GRAINS-Wheat prices gain on weather-related supply risk while soybeans firm

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices rose on Friday as hot and dry weather in the United States and other key exporting countries raised the prospect of lower yields.

Soybeans gained ground and were poised for a second straight weekly rise because adverse weather is likely to trim U.S. output.

"There seems to be some support from dry weather in the U.S. and Argentina, though buyers are not rushing to cover supplies at these levels," one Singapore-based trader said.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 0.4% to $6.34 a bushel by 1030 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 added 0.6% to $13.76-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 was down 0.4% at $4.86-1/2 a bushel.

For the week, soybeans were up almost 2% while corn and wheat both eased.

The U.S. spring wheat crop is suffering, with dry weather in the northern Plains likely to reduce yields.

Argentina's wheat crop needs precipitation in the coming days across key farmland to stave off a hit to yields, a weekly report from the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange showed on Thursday.

Prolonged heat across many Ukrainian regions has dried the upper soil level, creating unfavourable conditions for winter grain sowing, analysts at APK-Inform quoted state weather forecasters as saying on Thursday.

The European Commission further reduced its outlook for European Union production of major cereal and oilseed crops this season, with maize given the sharpest reduction.

In the soybean market, forecasts of hot and dry weather raised crop concerns.

Soybeans are susceptible to extreme temperatures and a lack of rainfall forecast for the next several weeks comes at a crucial stage of crop development.

This week's Midwest crop tour has generally shown soy and corn potential above last year's but mixed levels compared with the average of recent years.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1030 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

634.00

2.25

0.36

CBOT corn Cv1

486.50

-1.75

-0.36

CBOT soy Sv1

1379.50

7.75

0.56

Paris wheat BL2c1

234.75

0.50

0.21

Paris maize EMAc1

215.50

-0.50

-0.23

Paris rapeseed COMc1

472.75

1.25

0.27

WTI crude oil CLc1

79.95

0.90

1.14

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.14

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

