GRAINS-Wheat prices fall as U.S. crop outlook improves

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Monday, with prices trading close to last week's lowest in almost two years, as rain in the U.S. Plains improved the outlook for crops.

Corn prices also lost ground.

"While there will need to be more rain in the central and southern Plains..., a wave of precipitation certainly leaves a bearish element in the market," commodities research firm Hightower said in a report.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 1.1% to $6.27 a bushel, as of 0900 GMT after dipping on Friday to a low of $6.24-1/4 - the weakest level since July 2021.

Recent rain in the drought-hit U.S. Plains and forecasts for more have eased concerns about hard red winter wheat production.

In a sign that more Ukrainian grain may hit the market, the European Commission said on Friday it had reached a deal in principle to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain to resume through five European Union countries that had imposed restrictions.

Paris-based Euronext wheat futures were closed on Monday due to a public holiday in France and several other European countries.

The corn market is facing headwinds as a large Brazilian crop is eating into demand for U.S. supplies.

A bumper Brazilian soybean crop is also expected to flow onto export markets, offsetting a drought-hit harvest in Argentina.

Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

