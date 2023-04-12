GRAINS-Wheat prices ease, Black Sea grain deal in focus

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Thursday, giving up some of the last session's gains, although the losses were limited by Russia's criticism of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports.

Corn prices fell after closing higher on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.5% to $6.76 a bushel, as of 0015 GMT. Corn slid 0.2% to $6.55 a bushel and soybeans added 0.1% to $15.05 a bushel.

* The Kremlin warned on Wednesday that the outlook for extending a deal beyond May 18 that allows the safe wartime export of grain and fertilizer from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports was not great as Russia's own such exports still faced obstacles.

* Last month, Russia only agreed to renew the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal for at least 60 days, half the intended period. Moscow said it would only consider a further extension if several demands in relation to its own exports were met.

* Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 23.83 million tonnes by April 9, compared with 22.08 million tonnes a year earlier, European Commission data showed on Wednesday.

* Markets were looking towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly export sales report on Thursday.

* Soybean production in Argentina will fall to a 23-year low and corn production to a five-year low due to drought, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Tuesday as it cut sharply its forecasts for Argentina's crops.

* But the USDA increased its outlook for Brazil's soy crop to a new record, while holding its projection for bigger corn output there this season.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Funds were net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* Treasury yields fell and a gauge of global stocks eased on Wednesday after the market was rattled by minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that indicated banking sector stress could tip the economy into a recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Employment, unemployment Rate March 0300 China

Exports, Imports YY

March 0300 China

Trade Balance

March 0600 Germany

HICP Final YY

March 0600 UK

GDP Est 3M/3M

Feb 0600 UK

GDP Estimate MM, YY

Feb 0600 UK

Manufacturing Output MM

Feb 1230 US

Initial Jobless Clm

Weekly 1230 US

PPI Machine Manuf'ing

March (Reporting by Naveen Thukral) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/

