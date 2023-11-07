GRAINS-Wheat prices decrease on US supply outlook boost

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures declined on Tuesday as the markets reacted to better-than-expected crop conditions, while soybean futures climbed to a two-month high on adverse weather conditions in Brazil before retreating.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 50% of the country's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition after trading ended on Monday, up three percentage points from the previous week. It was the highest rating for this time of year since 2019.

"This is an okay crop. It's not like it is a wonderful crop," said Jason Ward, managing director of Northstar Commodity in Minneapolis. "It is dramatically better than what it was a year ago."

K.C. December hard red winter wheat KWZ3 closed down 13-1/4 cents at $6.32-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat MWEZ3 was last down 4-1/2 cents at $7.24-1/4 a bushel. The most-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat contract Wv1 settled down 5-1/2 cents at $5.70-1/4 per bushel.

Improved crop prospects after rainfall in drought-hit Australia and Argentina also weighed on wheat prices.

Brazil, the world's top soybean supplier, saw torrential downpours in southern areas while arid conditions persisted to the north.

"Southern Brazil has been way too wet, and there is more rain in the forecast," Ward said.

During Tuesday's session, most-active soybeans hit $13.80 a bushel, their highest price since Sept. 6, before settling down 2 cents at $13.62 per bushel. Soymeal futures reached contract highs.

The USDA reported exporters sold more U.S. soybeans to China.

Corn Cv1 ended down 8-3/4 cents at $4.68-1/2 a bushel on higher U.S. yield prospects.

Traders are waiting for the USDA to issue its November supply/demand and crop production data on Thursday.

"The yield is seen as coming in higher than it was a month ago," said Lane Akre, economist with ProFarmer. "That's historically not the case coming into November, and I think traders kind of realize that."

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, editing by Deepa Babington)

