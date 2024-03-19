GRAINS-Wheat pauses after rebound with Black Sea in focus

Updates at 1151 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, March 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures consolidated on Tuesday after a sharp rebound in the previous session, with investors setting war risks to Black Sea trade against ample global supply and a rising dollar.

Corn and soybeans were also little changed, with pressure from the dollar and South American harvests offset by uncertainty over the U.S. planting season.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.2% at $5.44 a bushel by 1151 GMT.

On Monday the contract had jumped 2.7% to pull away from last week's 3-1/2 year low, as news of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian port of Odesa revived worries about war disruption to massive grain exports through the Black Sea.

Large short positions built up by investors during the recent decline in prices have made the wheat market liable to short-covering rallies, but analysts said huge supply in top exporter Russia hung over the market.

Forecasters are anticipating a third consecutive bumper harvest in Russia this year, which could contribute to record global grain production.

"Record Russian exports are already flooding wheat markets and putting pressure on prices," Commerzbank analysts said. "There are now few signs of a recovery in the coming season."

News that the European Union is discussing the introduction of import tariffs on Russian grain drew little reaction, given the relatively small volumes involved.

But traders are watching for the outcome of EU talks this week on whether to include cereals in limits on agricultural trade with Ukraine, the biggest grain supplier to the EU.

A rise in the dollar index .DXY, as investors turned their attention to a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate policy statement on Wednesday, curbed Chicago futures by making U.S. grain more expensive overseas. FRX/

CBOT wheat is likely to bump along around current levels in the coming months, said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney, adding, "there's too much wheat everywhere in the near term."

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched down 0.1% to $11.86-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 was up 0.3% at $4.37-1/4 a bushel.

Like wheat, corn and soybeans have hit three-year lows in the past month but dryness in Brazil and parts of North America has encouraged prices to recover.

Prices at 1151 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

544.00

1.25

0.23

CBOT corn Cv1

437.25

1.25

0.29

CBOT soy Sv1

1186.75

-1.00

-0.08

Paris wheat BL2c1

197.75

0.50

0.25

Paris maize EMAc1

184.50

1.00

0.54

Paris rapeseed COMc1

445.75

2.50

0.56

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.72

0.00

0.00

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.20

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich and Shweta Agarwal)

