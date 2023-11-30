GRAINS-Wheat pauses after rebound as data eyed

Updates at 1157 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged down on Thursday after rebounding this week from contract lows, with participants awaiting export data for an indication on demand for U.S. supplies.

Soybeans eased as the oilseed market assessed forecasts in Brazil while corn was little changed.

The consolidation trend in grains reflected caution in financial markets before a U.S. inflation indicator and the outcome of a meeting of major oil producing countries. MKTS/GLOB

Participants were also adjusting positions for the end of the month and in the run-up to the expiry of December futures.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.5% at $5.82-3/4 a bushel by 1157 GMT.

The contract has climbed around 4% in the previous two sessions, putting it on course for a monthly gain.

Short-covering by investment funds and rumours of Chinese demand for U.S. wheat supported this week's rebound in wheat.

Analyst estimates that heavy rain in southeastern Australia could trim the ongoing wheat harvest and turn up to 1 million tons into lower-quality feed grain, also encouraged the upturn in futures.

However, wheat prices remain near September's three-year low of $5.40, with sluggish demand and ample cheap supply from the Black Sea region hanging over the market.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release weekly export sales data at 1330 GMT, with traders watching to see if wheat attracted fresh demand following recent price lows. USDA/EST

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 0.3% at $13.43-1/4 a bushel. Corn Cv1 was unchanged on the day at $4.75-3/4 a bushel.

In Brazil, dry and hot conditions this week are expected to increase stress on soybean crops in the northern half of the country, though weather forecasts pointed to easing heat and widespread rainfall in the coming two weeks.

Concern about production losses in Brazil have been tempered by improving growing weather in Argentina following severe drought there this year.

Prices at 1157 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

582.75

-3.00

-0.51

CBOT corn Cv1

475.75

0.00

0.00

CBOT soy Sv1

1343.25

-3.75

-0.28

Paris wheat BL2c1

217.75

-2.00

-0.91

Paris maize EMAc1

198.25

-0.50

-0.25

Paris rapeseed COMc1

451.75

-0.50

-0.11

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.20

0.34

0.44

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

-0.01

-0.50

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Alexandra Hudson)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

