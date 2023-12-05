GRAINS-Wheat pauses after rally with exports in focus

Updates at 1215 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged down on Tuesday after rallying to a three-month top as the market watched to see if a hefty sale of U.S. wheat to China would herald a wave of export demand.

Soybeans steadied after a one-month low on Monday that was fuelled by improved rain prospects in Brazil. Corn was also little changed, with participants turning their attention to crop data later this week.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active wheat contract Wv1 was down 0.5% at $6.17-1/2 a bushel by 1215 GMT.

The contract on Monday reached its highest since Aug. 28 at $6.26-1/2 as the announcement of the largest one-off U.S. wheat export sale to China since 2020 added impetus to a recent rally.

The news buoyed a market in which speculators hold a huge net short position, making it vulnerable to bouts of short-covering that push prices higher.

Traders were awaiting the outcome of a tender being held by Egypt on Tuesday as a gauge of export competition after a recent rise in Russian prices amid bad weather in the Black Sea.

Increased official forecasts of 2023/24 wheat production in major exporters Canada and Australia, however, underscored a backdrop of ample global supply that had helped push wheat prices lower in recent months.

"There's still quite a lot of grain in the world," said Andrew Whitelaw, an analyst at consultants Episode 3.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 rose 0.2% to $13.09-1/4 a bushel, holding above Monday's low of $13.03-1/2. CBOT corn Cv1 fell 0.2% to $4.84-3/4 a bushel.

As the market assesses potential rain relief in parched Brazilian crop belts, investors will get an indication on harvest prospects from monthly official forecasts from statistics agency Conab on Thursday.

Attention in grain markets is turning too towards Friday's monthly world crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will include updated estimates for South America. USDA/EST

"Caution is therefore still the order of the day, given that the week is also marked by a number of new reports," consultancy Agritel said.

Prices at 1215 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

617.50

-3.00

-0.48

CBOT corn Cv1

484.75

-0.75

-0.15

CBOT soy Sv1

1309.25

3.00

0.23

Paris wheat BL2c1

221.50

-2.25

-1.01

Paris maize EMAc1

201.50

-1.00

-0.49

Paris rapeseed COMc1

445.75

1.00

0.22

WTI crude oil CLc1

73.03

-0.01

-0.01

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.15

Most active contracts - Wheat. Corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Varun H K and Pooja Desai)

