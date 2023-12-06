News & Insights

US Markets

GRAINS-Wheat pauses after hitting 4-month high on US sales to China

Credit: REUTERS/AMIRA KARAOUD

December 06, 2023 — 10:10 pm EST

Written by Peter Hobson Ediitng by Mrigank Dhaniwala for Reuters ->

CANBERRA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures held steady on Thursday after a third large Chinese purchase of U.S. wheat in three days pushed prices to a four-month high in the previous session.

Soybeans and corn inched lower after falling on Wednesday as a rainy forecast in major exporter Brazil eased concerns about hot and dry conditions damaging crops.

FUNDAMENTALS:

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.1% at $6.33.3/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT after reaching $6.49-1/2 on Wednesday, its highest since Aug. 9.

* Wheat has gained about 12.5% since market open on Nov. 28.

* CBOT soybeans Sv1 was down less than 0.1% at $12.95 a bushel and corn Cv1 fell 0.1% to $4.84 a bushel.

* The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday confirmed private sales of 372,000 metric tons of U.S. soft red winter (SRW) wheat to China.

* The sale took the amount of wheat the USDA has reported sold to China since Monday to more than 1 million tons, the biggest one-week total to China since July 2014 and close to the biggest ever.

* The sales caused a bout of short-covering by investors who had bet heavily on price falls. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat on Wednesday, traders said.

* Meanwhile, the state of winter crops in Russia is better on average than last year, with only 4% in poor and thinned condition, a meteorological official said on Wednesday.

* For 2023, the agriculture ministry expects Russia to bring in its second-largest harvest, behind the 2022 record of almost 158 million tons. Plentiful cheap supply from Russia pushed CBOT wheat to a three-year low of $5.40 in September.

* In other crops, trade group Anec said Brazilian grain traders will export record volumes of both soybeans and corn in 2023, reflecting a bumper crop and strong demand from China.

* Anec said it expected Brazilian corn exports to reach 55.95 million metric tons, up 25% year-on-year, and soybean exports to reach 101.2 million tons, up about 30% from 2022.

* Corn and soybean were also pressured by weather forecasts predicting rain over the next two weeks for Brazil and parts of South America.

* Also pressuring corn and soybeans on Wednesday was a 3.8% plunge in U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 to their lowest since June. Corn and to a lesser extent soy are used to make ethanol fuel. O/R

* The soybean market brushed aside USDA confirmation of the sale of 136,000 metric tons of U.S. beans to China.

* Traders await updated crop estimates on Thursday from Brazilian government agency Conab as well as monthly supply/demand reports due Friday from the USDA.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to lower its estimates of Brazil's 2023/24 soybean and corn crops.

MARKETS NEWS

Asian shares slipped alongside Wall Street on Thursday, while a fall in oil prices to a five-month low promised to further reduce inflationary pressures and helped boost the global bond market. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Ediitng by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.