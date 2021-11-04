Commodities

GRAINS-Wheat nears 9-year high on supply worries

Credit: REUTERS/AMIRA KARAOUD

U.S. wheat futures rose more than 0.5% on Thursday as concerns about global supplies pushed prices towards a nine-year high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Wv1 were up 0.7% at $7.86-3/4 a bushel, as of 0052 GMT, having closed 1.3% lower on Wednesday. Wheat hit a December 2012 high of $8.07 a bushel earlier this week.

* The most active soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.1% at $12.45 a bushel, having closed down 1% in the previous session.

* The most active corn futures Cv1 were up 0.4% at $5.66-1/4 a bushel, having closed 1% lower on Tuesday.

* Wheat futures have recently surged on a flurry of export deals to buyers, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and on concerns about poor spring wheat harvests.

* Traders are waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) on Nov. 9.

* Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect the agency to report higher U.S. corn and soybean production and yield estimates than October.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar eased on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would begin unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus, but held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a rapid rise in interest rates. USD/

* Oil prices fell to a near four-week low on Wednesday, after U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected, as gasoline inventories in the world's largest oil consumer hit a four-year low. O/R

* Shares were mixed as Treasuries rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected, approved plans to begin scaling back its bond-buying stimulus program this month and end it by June. .N

    Most Popular