GRAINS-Wheat near lows as China cancellations add to export gloom

Updates at 1209 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, March 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday to approach their lowest level since 2020 as the cancellation of purchases by Chinese buyers heightened concern that export demand is lagging hefty global supply.

Corn also edged down as participants assessed crop weather in South America, while soybeans steadied with support from strength in related vegetable oil markets. POI/

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.4% at $5.36-1/2 a bushel at 1209 GMT, nearing Monday's low of $5.23-1/2 that was its lowest since August 2020.

"China's cancellations of wheat contracts are continuing, and could now affect several origins in addition to U.S. wheat," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Around 500,000 metric tons of U.S. wheat export sales to China have been cancelled in the past week, according to the U.S. government, likely due to the recent slide in prices.

In addition, Chinese buyers have also cancelled or postponed imports of about 1 million metric tons of Australian wheat originally scheduled for shipment in February, March and April, sources said.

At the same time, cheap Russian supply is creating stiff competition for remaining export demand.

Black Sea grain is flooding the market and large crops are expected later this year in Russia, Ukraine and the United States, said Dennis Voznesenski, a Commonwealth Bank analyst in Sydney.

In Europe, farm office FranceAgriMer increased its forecast for French soft wheat stocks this season to a 19-year high due to weakening export prospects.

Grain participants will be watching weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday for an update on overseas demand.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 rose 0.2% to $11.99-1/4 a bushel. Corn Cv1 was down 0.6% at $4.38-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans and corn have recovered from three-year lows struck in the past month but faced chart resistance and fundamental pressure from large supplies in North and South America.

Prices at 1209 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

536.50

-7.75

-1.42

CBOT corn Cv1

438.75

-2.50

-0.57

CBOT soy Sv1

1199.25

2.50

0.21

Paris wheat BL2c1

192.00

-2.75

-1.41

Paris maize EMAc1

177.75

-0.75

-0.42

Paris rapeseed COMc1

440.25

0.00

0.00

WTI crude oil CLc1

80.45

0.73

0.92

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.05

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Tasim Zahid)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.