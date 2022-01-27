GRAINS-Wheat moves higher; corn, soy hold steady near recent highs

By Gavin Maguire

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices nosed higher in quiet trade on Friday, while corn and soybeans held their ground close to the recent multi-month highs.

The U.S. dollar is headed for its best week in seven months as traders priced in U.S. interest rate hikes in the coming months, creating a headwind for dollar-priced commodities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.5% at $7.80-1/2 a bushel, as of 0126 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 dipped 0.4% to $14.42 1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 was steady at $6.24-3/4 a bushel.

* In the previous session, soybean futures rallied to a seven-month high on concerns about a smaller South American harvest, which could shift more global demand to the United States.

* The European Commission increased its forecast of European Union common wheat stocks at the end of the 2021/22 season as it revised up sharply expected imports on Thursday.

* Global market watchers remain on edge over Russia's demands that NATO withdraw troops and weapons from Eastern Europe. Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue.

* Interruptions to grain flows from the Black Sea region could leave importers scrambling for alternatives including European Union and U.S. wheat, and fuel food inflation.

* Global commodities merchant Glencore Plc GLEN.L took a major step this week to becoming a greater force in the international food chain with a deal to buy the grains business of U.S.-based Gavilon.

* Argentina is in the middle of a second straight La Nina climate pattern, which generally causes lower rainfall in central farming regions, though weather experts said its impact appeared to be weakening as the southern summer progresses.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks retreated after a solid opening, while the dollar gained as investors prepared for future rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended lower, having been whipsawed by uncertainty in recent days, marked by wide fluctuations and heightened volatility. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 France GDP Preliminary Q4

0900 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA Q4

0900 Germany GDP Flash YY NSA Q4

1000 EU Consumer Confidence Jan

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted Dec

(Reporting By Gavin Maguire; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((gavin.maguire@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3286;))

