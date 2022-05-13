GRAINS-Wheat mixed after surge as USDA report adds to supply uncertainty

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with some contracts hitting fresh highs and others consolidating as the market digested U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts that indicated tightening global supply of the food staple.

Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher, supported by U.S. planting delays and strength in crude oil. O/R

Wheat markets jumped on Thursday after the USDA projected a six-year low for world stocks next season and a nine-year low for U.S. stocks, partly due to a lower-than-expected forecast for the hard red winter wheat harvest. WASDE13

The report reflected "an increasingly tense context linked to the double effect of climatic hazards and tensions on the Black Sea," consultancy Agritel said.

Wheat markets have been grappling with war disruption to Ukrainian exports and adverse weather in North America, India and France.

The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract Wv1 was down 0.4% at $11.73-3/4 a bushel by 1028 GMT, after earlier rising to a new two-month peak.

Kansas July hard red winter wheat futures KWN2 ticked down 0.2% to $12.67-3/4 a bushel, after also hitting a highest since March for a second-month position earlier in the session.

MGEX July spring wheat MWEN2, which rose by its daily limit on Thursday, inched up 0.4% to $13.21 a bushel, after setting a new 14-year high for a second-month position at $13.35-3/4.

In Europe, September wheat on Euronext BL2U2 rose to a new contract high of 424.50 euros ($440.59) a tonne to draw closer to record peaks set in March in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In France, crop ratings for soft wheat fell sharply last week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, suggesting growing stress for plants from dry weather.

The most-active CBOT soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.7% at $16.25-1/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 added 0.4% to $7.94-1/4.

Corn was supported by the USDA's reduced U.S. corn yield forecast that reflected initial planting delays.

Prices at 1028 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1173.75

-5.00

-0.42

770.75

52.29

CBOT corn Cv1

794.25

2.75

0.35

593.25

33.88

CBOT soy Sv1

1625.25

11.50

0.71

1339.25

21.36

Paris wheat BL2c1

419.25

5.50

1.33

276.75

51.49

Paris maize EMAc1

366.00

2.50

0.69

226.00

61.95

Paris rape COMc1

847.50

-1.00

-0.12

754.00

12.40

WTI crude oil CLc1

107.85

1.72

1.62

75.21

43.40

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.04

0.00

0.05

1.1368

-8.66

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.9635 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

