GRAINS-Wheat jumps to 2-week high on U.S. crop condition, Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday after a U.S. government report showed the condition of winter crop at an all-time low, and several Eastern European countries banned grain imports from Ukraine, raising concerns about global supplies.

Soybeans edged higher on support from strong U.S. processing data, while corn was largely unchanged.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.3% at $6.98-3/4 a bushel, as of 0012 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since April 4 at $6.99 a bushel.

* Soybeans Sv1 gained half a cent at $15.17-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 was unchanged at $6.76-1/2 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 27% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week ago and the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s.

* For corn, the USDA said planting was 8% complete by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 10% but ahead of the five-year average of 5% as farmers took advantage of mild weather.

* Global wheat supplies are being threatened, with several countries in Europe banning imports from war-torn Ukraine.

* Slovakia on Monday joined Poland and Hungary in banning grain imports from Ukraine as even Kyiv's staunchest allies come under domestic pressure to shield their agriculture markets.

* In addition, Ukraine said the Black Sea grain deal was in danger of a "shutdown" after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters.

* In the soybean market, the U.S. crush jumped to a 15-month high and the second highest level for any month on record in March, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday.

* NOPA members, which account for around 95% of soybeans crushed in the United States, processed 185.810 million bushels of soybeans last month, up 12.3% from the 165.414 million bushels processed in February.

* Argentina grains inspectors have launched a 24-hour strike that is halting shipments at key river ports in farm transport hub Rosario, the ports chamber CAPyM said on Monday.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT grains and soy futures contracts on Monday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* A gauge of global stocks was slightly higher on Monday as investors digested another round of corporate earnings, while the dollar and U.S. Treasuries yields rose after economic data further cemented expectations of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve in May. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY March

0200 China Retail Sales YY March

0200 China GDP YY Q1

0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area March

0600 UK Claimant Count Unemp Chng March

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Feb

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change March

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment April

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions April

1230 US Housing Starts Number March

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.