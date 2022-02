GRAINS-Wheat jumps most in a decade; corn, soybeans firm on supply woes

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rallied on Monday and were set for their biggest one-day gain in a decade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed supplies from one of the world's biggest exporting regions.

Corn gained more than 3%, while soybeans rose 2.5%.

"Wheat and corn supply disruption issues are getting serious from the Black Sea region," said one Singapore-based grains trader at an international grains trading company, which supplies to Asia.

"Ports in Ukraine have shut down and Russia is facing difficulties in exporting."

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 6.1% at $9.12-3/4 a bushel, as of 0235 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session about 8% to $9.35 a bushel.

Corn Cv1 rose 3.7% to $6.80 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 2.5% to $16.24-1/2 a bushel.

Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by fresh Western sanctions, dealing a blow to Russia's economy and hurting the West with a spike in prices and inflation, traders and analysts said.

Grain exporters are looking for alternative sources of wheat and corn as the Russian invasion cuts off Ukrainian supplies, with European Union producers Romania and France being used to cover some nearby loadings, traders said on Friday.

The two countries account for around 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies, and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.

Ukraine has asked the International Monetary Fund for emergency financing, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday, adding that the IMF was exploring all options to aid the war-torn country, including under its existing IMF loan programme.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Feb. 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

