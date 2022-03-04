GRAINS-Wheat jumps by daily limit again on Black Sea supply panic

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat jumped over 6% on Friday to hit their daily trading limit while European futures set a new record high on deepening fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause massive disruption to export supply from the Black Sea region.

News of a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant as Russian forces seized control of the site added to investor jitters, sending share prices sliding. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 ended the overnight trading session up by its 75-cent daily limit, or 6.6%, at $12.09 a bushel, a new 14-year high.

The contract had risen by its 75-cent limit-up rise on Thursday. GRA/

So far this week the contract is up 40%.

In Europe, nearby futures positions on Euronext reached the 400-euro mark for the first time.

Benchmark May wheat BL2K2 was up 6.1% at 388.75 euros ($423.93) a tonne after earlier setting a contract high at 406.75 euros.

Spot March BL2H2, which expires next week, hit a new all-time record for Euronext at 426.00 euros.

"The demand for wheat on the physical market in (nearby) delivery is unprecedented, as buyers face delivery defaults for Black Sea origins," consultancy Agritel said.

With Ukrainian ports closed and operators reluctant to trade Russian wheat in the face of Western financial sanctions, buyers are trying to find alternatives.

That has triggered a surge in demand for European Union wheat, according to traders.

Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil.

CBOT corn Cv1 rose to its highest since September 2012 at $7.82-1/2 a bushel before ending the overnight session up 4.1% at $7.78-1/4.

The corn market is also wrestling with the potential loss of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian exports, which could spur demand for U.S. supplies.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.8% at $16.58-3/4 a bushel, recovering from an earlier fall as the oilseed market weighed the loss of sunflower oil exports from Ukraine and Russia against improved soybean crop conditions in South America and profit-taking in palm oil markets. POI/

($1 = 0.9170 euro)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V, Jason Neely and Jonathan Oatis)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.