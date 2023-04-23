GRAINS-Wheat jumps as Russia threatens Black grain pact, corn firm

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for the first time in four sessions on Monday, gaining almost 1% after Russia threatened to terminate a grain deal allowing Ukrainian exports, raising concerns over world supplies.

Corn inched higher, recouping some of last session's deep losses, although forecasts of improved U.S. planting weather kept a lid on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.9% to $6.78-3/4 a bushel, as of 0011 GMT. Corn Cv1 gained 0.3% at $6.17-1/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.1% to $14.50-1/4 a bushel.

* Grain markets are facing uncertainty over exports from war-torn Ukraine.

* Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black Sea Grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.

* The Group of Seven countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported last week, citing Japanese government sources. Russia has repeatedly threatened to scrap its participation in the grain deal, which is due to expire on May 18.

* A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain could start winding down next week after Russia said it will not approve any new vessels unless their operators guarantee the transits will be done by May 18 - "the expected date of ... closure."

* Corn futures are likely to come under pressure on positive outlook for U.S. planting weather.

* In the soybean market, a drop in prices due to abundant local supplies is making Brazil an attractive origin, with at least two vessels carrying a combined 79,150 tonnes of Brazilian beans to the U.S. in the next few days, according to shipping data.

* Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* A gauge of global stocks declined for a third straight day on Friday as investors weighed the latest round of corporate earnings results, while longer-dated U.S. yields were higher after a gauge of business activity climbed. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, April)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

