GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1% to hit near 9-year high on supply woes

U.S. wheat futures rose 1% on Monday as concerns over tight global supplies pushed prices to a near nine-year high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Wv1 were up 1% at $8.43 a bushel, as of 0229 GMT, near the session high of $8.45-3/4 a bushel - the highest since December 2012. Wheat closed 1.7% higher on Friday.

* The most active soybean futures Sv1 were flat at $12.62-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.9% lower on Friday.

* The most active corn futures Cv1 were steady at $5.71 a bushel, having closed 0.4% lower in the previous session.

* The International Grains Council last week cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, underscoring concern about dwindling stocks.

* Heavy rains in Australia have added to supply worries by threatening to damage what has been forecast as a bumper harvest that would help replenish export availability.

MARKET NEWS

* The safe-haven U.S. dollar traded close to a 16-month high to the euro on Monday on growing anxiety over the impact of surging COVID-19 infections in Europe, with Austria reimposing a full lockdown and Germany considering following suit. USD/

* Crude oil fell to seven-week lows on Monday, extending declines after the previous session's slide, on concerns about excess supply after Japan said it was weighing releasing oil reserves and over demand from a worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe. O/R

* Asian stocks made a soft start to the week on Monday while oil and the euro were under pressure, as the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and talk about hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve put investors on guard. .N

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

