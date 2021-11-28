GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1%, new COVID-19 variant looms over market

CANBERRA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 1% on Monday amid a broad market rebound, though gains were checked by concerns about the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Wv1 were up 1.3% at $8.51 a bushel by 0302 GMT, after closing down 1.2% on Friday.

* The most active soybean futures Sv1 were up 1.2% at $12.67-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1% on Friday.

* The most active corn futures Cv1 were up 0.1% at $5.87-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.2% in the previous session.

* News of the COVID variant sent authorities in the European Union, Britain and India announcing stricter border controls as scientists seek to determine if the mutation is vaccine-resistant.

* U.S. exporters sold 1.565 million tonnes of soybeans during the week of Nov. 18, up 13% from the previous week and the prior 4-week average, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported last week, primarily due to increases in sales to China. Sales were within analysts' expectations.

* Corn and wheat export sales beat expectations, with 1.429 million tonnes of corn sold, primarily to Mexico and Canada, up 58% from the previous week.

MARKET NEWS

* Currency markets calmed on Monday in Asia after the initial shock of the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying for cover last week, but analysts warned of more volatility with little still known about the new strain.USD/

* Oil prices rose on Monday, recouping some losses after Friday's plunge of about $10 a barrel, as investors looked for bargains but remained cautious with the focus on the Omicron coronavirus variant and Iran nuclear deal negotiations. O/R

* Asian markets regained a little composure on Monday as investors settled in for a few weeks of uncertainty on whether the Omicron variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. .N

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.