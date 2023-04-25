GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 21-month low, weighed down by US weather, negative markets

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures fell on Tuesday, with wheat hitting a 21-month low, as markets were weighed down by demand uncertainty and a dip in stocks and crude oil, traders said.

Corn turned negative as the market weighed increasing export competition, mixed weather for U.S. spring plantings and uncertainty over the continuation of an agreement allowing Black Sea exports from Ukraine.

Soybeans were also pressured down by news that Brazil was shipping soy to the United States.

"Historically, we're still in high price levels for a lot of these markets, and if we don't have bullish news during planting and growing seasons, then we'll be lower," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.07% at $6.50 a bushel by 9:51 a.m. CDT (1451 GMT), after hitting its lowest since July 2021 at $6.42-1/2.

Rains expected for parched areas growing U.S. wheat also pressured prices.

CBOT corn Cv1 edged down 0.49% to $6.04-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 ticked down 1.43% to $14.15-1/2 a bushel.

The Kremlin reaffirmed its position on Tuesday that the Black Sea grain export deal is not working for Moscow, a day after the head of the United Nations handed Russia a letter with proposals to improve it.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said a U.N. proposal on improving and extending the deal can succeed only if the international community collectively pressures Russia.

Russia is expected to harvest a large wheat crop this year, though well below a record volume in 2022, while in the European Union crop conditions remain favourable apart from in drought-hit Spain and northern Italy.

Corn prices slid on Monday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Chinese buyers had cancelled purchases totalling 327,000 tonnes of U.S. corn.

