GRAINS-Wheat holds firm as Ukrainian supply, economy risks weighed

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Thursday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal and braced for a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike.

Corn eased, while soybeans ticked up, as the ECB's policy announcement later on Thursday put the focus on macro-economic risks. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.6% to $8.49-3/4 a bushel at 1144 GMT, after climbing on Wednesday to its highest since July 11 at $8.73-1/2.

Wheat markets jumped on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments.

"The wheat market is, naturally, sensitive to any suggestion the corridor might be closed or, as in this case, it will be 'narrowed'," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian supplies.

Recession fears, as central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation, remained a brake on grain prices by threatening to curb demand.

"Grain markets got a boost from Putin's Ukraine export corridor threats yesterday, but most other agriculture markets are pinned lower by the bearish macro mood," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.2% at $6.70 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 were up 0.5% at $13.90-1/2 a bushel.

Attention on grain markets was also turning towards next Monday's monthly supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will include updated U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts. USDA/EST

Prices at 1144 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

849.00

4.75

0.56

770.75

10.15

CBOT corn Cv1

670.00

-1.00

-0.15

593.25

12.94

CBOT soy Sv1

1390.50

7.00

0.51

1339.25

3.83

Paris wheat BL2c1

321.00

-5.25

-1.61

276.75

15.99

Paris maize EMAc1

321.00

-2.50

-0.77

226.00

42.04

Paris rape COMc1

601.50

-7.75

-1.27

754.00

-20.23

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.24

0.30

0.37

75.21

9.35

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.00

0.00

0.24

1.1368

-11.83

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singaiore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)

