GRAINS-Wheat hits three-month low on large Russian supplies

HAMBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday to its lowest in more than three months, pressured by abundant supplies from leading exporter Russia and a lack of demand for U.S. wheat.

Corn and soybeans rose as traders positioned ahead of updated U.S. government estimates expected to include reduced domestic crop forecasts.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most active wheat contract Wv1 fell 0.7% to $5.91-1/4 a bushel at 1121 GMT after touchging $5.87-3/4 for the lowest level since May 31 and below previous three-month lows hit on Friday.

Soybeans Sv1 rose 0.2% to $13.66-3/4 a bushel while corn Cv1 gained 0.3% to $4.85-1/4 a bushel.

Bumper Russian exports and weak overseas demand for U.S. wheat supplies weighed on prices despite the lack of agreement on the reopening of a safe shipping channel for Ukraine’s exports.

"Russian wheat is being shipped into world markets at a very high volume and Russia is dominating export markets," one German trader said.

"Russian export supplies are so large from this year's crop that Russia is expected to dominate world markets for the foreseeable future, both for the rest of 2023 and into 2024."

Russian prices are low and trade below the unofficial minimum export prices being imposed by the Russian government, the trader said, adding that a quick resumption for a safe Ukraine shipping channel is not expected.

The European Union castigated Russia on Saturday for pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal, but Russia demanded that its conditions be met and Turkey's president said that any initiative that isolated Russia was likely to fail.

The United States Department of Agriculture will issue its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates on Sept. 12, with traders expecting cuts to forecasts for U.S. corn and soybean harvests.

Positive news for U.S. soybeans was reported Friday, with 121,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans sold to China.

