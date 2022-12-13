GRAINS-Wheat hits one-week high on Ukrainian export worries; soybeans firm

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn rose again on Tuesday, supported by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, which has since reopened.

Soybeans rose after falling on Monday, although expectations of more rains in Argentina and Brazil limited gains.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat Wv1 rose 0.9% to $7.62-1/4 a bushel at 1150 GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 5 at $7.64-1/2 earlier on Tuesday.

Soybeans Sv1 rose 0.4% to $14.66-1/2 a bushel, having fallen 1.5% on Monday. Corn Cv1 rose 0.4% to $6.56-3/4 a bushel, extending Monday's strength.

News that Ukraine's port of Odesa suspended operations on Sunday after Russian strikes on energy supplies put attention back on risks to wartime grain shipments. The port resumed activity on Monday.

"Wheat and corn are still seeing support today from the attack on Odesa over the weekend," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "It was a great surprise to the market that a port suffered from the attacks on power systems and this bought back the question of whether Ukrainian grain exports will be disrupted by the fighting."

"Although Odesa is operating again there is still concern the port may not achieve full operations quickly. Wheat also has background support from forecasts of a cold snap in the U.S. Plains in late December."

In South America, Argentina's drought-hit farm belt received weekend rain.

"Soybeans are seeing a bargain-buying bounce after Monday's selloff," Ammermann said. "Concern remains about dryness in Argentina which is supportive, but soybeans could have more room on the downside if more rain falls in Argentina."

The sowing of Brazil's 2022/23 soybean crop has reached 95% of the estimated area, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, as producers hope for rains to secure good yields.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evans)

