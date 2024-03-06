GRAINS-Wheat hits new lows on export competition, corn and soybeans pause

Updates at 1300 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Wednesday to fresh contract lows as an Algerian import tender highlighted stiff competition from Black Sea supplies.

Soybean and corn futures were little changed, pausing after day-earlier losses as participants looked ahead to a U.S. government world crop report on Friday for a gauge for South American production.

A weaker dollar and higher crude oil lent some support to grains, though investors were also awaiting direction from comments to be made to the U.S. Congress by the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.7% at $5.47 a bushel by 1300 GMT.

It earlier fell to a five-month low on a continuation chart at $5.42-1/2, which also marked a contract low for the May WK24 delivery position.

In Europe, May wheat BL2K4 on Euronext fell to another contract low at 188.25 euros that was also a new 3-1/2 year low for a second-month price BL2c2. GRA/EU

Wheat futures have been dented in recent weeks by falling Russian prices and results reported by traders from Algeria's tender on Tuesday underscored stiff export competition.

"As in Europe, competitive pressure from Black Sea wheat is pushing all U.S. wheat down," consultancy Agritel said.

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased around 870,000 to 900,000 metric tons of optional-origin wheat at $227-$228 a ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, European traders said, with Black Sea supplies seen most likely to be used.

"It's logical for Algeria to buy a lot at these low prices, but it's not really good news for the market because it looks like merchants had a lot to sell," a European trader said.

Traders are turning their attention to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly crop report on Friday, which will update its outlook for U.S. and world supply and demand.

The focus will be on the USDA's latest estimates of corn and soy production in South America, where harvests are expected to be large despite a mixed growing season.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched 0.1% lower to $11.48 a bushel and remained near a three-year low struck last week.

CBOT corn Cv1 was unchanged on the day at $4.26-1/4 a bushel.

Corn had rebounded from its own three-year low last month, but large U.S. and South American supplies, plus competition from Ukrainian corn to supply China, have capped gains.

Prices at 1300 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

547.00

-4.00

-0.73

CBOT corn Cv1

426.25

0.00

0.00

CBOT soy Sv1

1148.00

-1.00

-0.09

Paris wheat BL2c1

187.25

3.75

2.04

Paris maize EMAc1

173.75

0.25

0.14

Paris rapeseed COMc1

422.75

0.50

0.12

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.79

0.64

0.82

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

0.12

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Mei Mei Chu in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami and Alexander Smith)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

