GRAINS-Wheat hits near 14-year peak on Black Sea supply disruptions

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures continued to surge on Tuesday, hitting their highest level in almost 14 years as traders feared prolonged disruption to global supplies following Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine.

Corn also climbed further to trade near an eight-month peak as the market grappled with a halt to short-term shipments from Ukraine as well as the risk that a lasting conflict could hamper spring planting.

Soybeans rose, with worries in oilseed markets over sunflower oil supplies from Ukraine and Russia outweighing signs of improved weather for South American soy crops.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wheat Wv1 was up 4.9% at $9.79-1/2 a bushel by 1029 GMT.

It earlier reached $9.81-3/4, a level not seen since April 2008 and surpassing a 13-1/2 year peak struck on Friday.

On Euronext, May wheat BL2K2 was up 6.7% at 336.75 euros ($376.28) a tonne. The less active March contract BL2H2, which expires next week, set a new all-time record for Euronext at 347.50 euros.

Russia and Ukraine together account for about 30% of world wheat exports, and Moscow's invasion launched last Thursday has led to the closure of Ukraine's ports and unprecedented Western financial sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian ports will remain closed until Russia's invasion ends, the head of Ukraine’s Maritime Administration said on Monday.

In a sign of the growing impact on importers, Egypt cancelled a second international wheat tender in less than a week.

"The war in Ukraine is causing a total halt to shipments in Ukrainian ports, and only a few shipments in Russian ports are noted in a context of navigation that has become very dangerous in the entire Black Sea basin," consultancy Agritel said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 added 3.0% to $7-11-3/4 a bushel, close to last Thursday's eight-month high.

Investors are also worrying about consequences for the next harvest.

"The market is also discussing what will happen to summer crop planting in Ukraine. Growers are due to start planting spring barley soon. And corn planting is due to be planted in April," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 rose 2.4% to $16.75-1/2 a bushel.

Fighting in Ukraine is expected to halt the processing and export of Ukrainian oilseed crops for at least a month, reducing supply of sunflower products, consultancy Strategie Grains said.

Palm oil futures soared to a record high on Tuesday as the market anticipated a shift away from Ukrainian and Russian sunflower oil. POI/

Prices at 1029 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

979.50

45.50

4.87

770.75

27.08

CBOT corn Cv1

711.75

21.00

3.04

593.25

19.97

CBOT soy Sv1

1675.50

38.75

2.37

1339.25

25.11

Paris wheat BL2c1

345.25

22.75

7.05

278.50

23.97

Paris maize EMAc1

324.75

13.75

4.42

226.00

43.69

Paris rape COMc1

791.25

35.75

4.73

754.00

4.94

WTI crude oil CLc1

98.76

3.04

3.18

75.21

31.31

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.12

0.00

-0.39

1.1368

-1.70

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Susan Fenton)

