GRAINS-Wheat hits multi-year highs on global supply worries

CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in nearly nine years on Thursday and European wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2 year peak, boosted by concern that exportable global supplies could tighten further, analysts said.

Soybeans followed wheat higher. But corn futures were flat to weaker in a choppy session as traders weighed firm U.S. cash markets against a stronger dollar and uncertain export demand from China.

As of 1:15 p.m. CST (1915 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December wheat WZ1 was up 9-1/2 cents at $8.12-1/2 a bushel after reaching $8.24-3/4, the highest price in a continuous chart of the most-active wheat contract Wv1 since December 2012.

CBOT January soybeans SF2 were up 4-3/4 cents at $12.21-1/2 a bushel while December corn CZ1 was steady at $5.69-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat set the tone as March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext BL2c2 reached 296 euros per tonne, the highest since February 2008, and front-month December BL2Z1 reached 300.50 euros.

"The EU is getting to a spot where it can't export a lot of new wheat. So Paris has pushed to a new record high," said Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago.

Support also stemmed from the prospect that Russia, the world's top wheat supplier, could curb exports. Russia may change the way it calculates grain export taxes if prices rise further, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set export quotas for the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Brazil cleared imports of flour from Argentina made with genetically modified wheat, though sales of the new variety are unlikely to be soon given uncertainty about broader global acceptance and opposition from a powerful wheat millers' lobby.

"It could mean a surge in demand for U.S. wheat if they reject buying it, if they fear consumer backlash," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX. "Ultimately it comes down to the consumer. What is the consumer willing to accept?"

Soybean futures were still digesting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's surprise cut this week to its estimate of the U.S. soybean yield. But rallies were capped by rising expectations of a massive Brazilian soy harvest.

Brazilian government supply agency Conab raised its forecast of the country's 2021/22 soybean harvest to 142.009 million tonnes, from 140.752 million previously. And trade group Abiove projected Brazil's soybean crop at a record 144.1 million tonnes and said output could be higher, depending on weather.

