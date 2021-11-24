GRAINS-Wheat hits fresh highs as global supply fears persist

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose to a nine-year high while Paris futures notched fresh records on Wednesday as rising Russian prices and doubts over harvest quality in Australia kept attention on tightening global availability of milling wheat.

Soybeans and corn edged up in Chicago as markets consolidated ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, with traders assessing demand prospects as U.S. harvesting winds down.

Wheat markets have been counting on a big crop in Australia to help to replenish export supplies. However, early harvest results have shown lower than expected protein levels and heavy rains are threatening to damage unharvested crops, which could limit the amount of milling-grade crop.

"Global wheat stocks are low and protein levels are a concern," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.2% at $8.69 a bushel by 1222 GMT. It earlier rose to $8.74-3/4, the highest since December 2012.

On Paris-based Euronext, March wheat BL2H2 was up 0.7% at 310.50 euros ($348.04) a tonne after setting a new record for a second-month position BL2c2 at 311.00 euros.

Front-month December BL2Z1 rose to a record high for a Euronext contract at 313.50 euros.

Euronext drew support from a 16-month low for the euro against the dollar. The euro's drop has heightened concern among traders that brisk European Union exports this season may leave the bloc with very low stocks. FRX/GRA/EU

Concerns about global availability of wheat have also been fuelled by rising prices in Russia, where the government is considering further export restrictions to curb domestic inflation, and transport disruption from flooding in Canada.

Dryness affecting U.S. winter wheat has also raised early doubts about next year's harvest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) surprised analysts on Monday by reducing its rating of the winter wheat crop.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.3% at $12.76-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 added 0.7% to $5.92-1/4 a bushel.

The USDA on Tuesday cut its U.S. farm exports forecast for next year, citing weaker soybean demand from China and lower bean prices.

Uncertainty over export prospects has offset recent buoyant domestic demand for U.S. soybeans and corn.

Prices at 1222 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

869.00

1.50

0.17

640.50

35.68

CBOT corn Cv1

592.25

4.00

0.68

484.00

22.37

CBOT soy Sv1

1276.75

3.75

0.29

1311.00

-2.61

Paris wheat BL2H2

310.50

2.00

0.65

195.50

58.82

Paris maize EMAc1

260.75

2.75

1.07

219.00

19.06

Paris rape COMc1

691.50

9.00

1.32

418.25

65.33

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.64

0.14

0.18

48.52

62.08

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.12

0.00

-0.36

1.2100

-7.39

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

